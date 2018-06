Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man's body was found floating in MacArthur Park Lake early Saturday morning.

Authorities received a call of a body found around 1:45 a.m. at the lake, located at 653 S. Alvarado St., said Los Angeles Police Department officer Mike Lopez.

Lopez said there was "no indication" of foul play.

The LAPD is investigating and the the Los Angeles County coroner will perform an autopsy, Lopez stated.

KTLA's Steve Bien contributed to this story.