Officer-Involved Shooting at Hospital in Boyle Heights Leaves Man in Critical Condition

A man was in critical condition following a physical altercation with two police officers that resulted in him getting shot inside of a Boyle Heights hospital on Saturday morning, authorities said.

The incident began when a man with possible gang ties was arrested on a felony crime and taken to the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollenbeck Station in Boyle Heights, said LAPD Detective Meghan Aguilar.

The man, in his late 20s to early 30s, told authorities he needed to see a doctor and he was transported to White Memorial Medical Center in Boyle Heights, Aguilar said.

While in an exam room adjacent to the emergency room, a struggle emerged between the man and the two officers which resulted in the officer-involved shooting about 5 a.m., Aguilar said.

The man was struck and he was taken to a nearby trauma center where he is receiving treatment for his critical injuries, Aguilar said.

It is normal procedure for handcuffs to be taken off a suspect in an exam room, she said.

It is unclear if both officers shot the man, she said.

Aguilar did not know what part of the man's body was shot.

No one else was injured and normal operations will continue at the hospital, she said.