Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Special Olympics Southern California's 50th anniversary celebration began on Saturday with the 49th annual Summer Games at Cal State Long Beach.

More than 1,100 athletes from across Southern California are competing in the event, which continues through Sunday.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 10 on June 9, 2018.