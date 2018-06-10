Most Southern California cities will see high temperatures in the 80s and 90s, while coastal areas will be in the 70s on Sunday. Liberte Chan has KTLA’s forecast on June 10, 2018.
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Hot Sunday Forecast
-
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Warmer Sunday Forecast
-
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Slightly Warmer Sunday Forecast
-
KTLA Weather: Kacey Montoya’s Mild Sunday Forecast
-
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Cloudy and Cool Sunday Forecast
-
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny, Mild and Windy Sunday Forecast
-
-
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Mild Saturday Forecast
-
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Warm Sunday Forecast
-
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Slightly Cooler Sunday Forecast
-
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny Sunday Forecast
-
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Cooler Sunday Forecast
-
-
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny Sunday Forecast
-
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Warmer Saturday Forecast
-
KTLA Weather: Cloudy with Temps Below Average; Liberte Chan’s Saturday Forecast