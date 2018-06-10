Man Accused of Stabbing Woman Who Offered Him a Gatorade in San Diego: Police

A 59-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a woman who offered him a Gatorade in San Diego’s Shelltown community on Saturday night, police said.

The man was rummaging through a shopping cart on Main Street near Vesta Street when the victim tried to give him the drink about 8:30 p.m., Officer Robert Heims said.

The man spun around, kicked the woman in the leg and stabbed her hip, Heims said.

When police arrived, the suspect was still in the neighborhood and was arrested, he said.

