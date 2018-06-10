Police Shoot Suspect in Stabbing at Graduation Party in Lincoln Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles police shot a man suspected of stabbing someone inside a Lincoln Heights home early Sunday, authorities said.

The suspect, who's in his 20s, and his victim were in stable condition, according to LAPD.

Officers around midnight responded to a call about a stabbing at a graduation party in the 2400 block of Gates Street, the agency said.

Police reported finding the victim and being told that the perpetrator remained inside the home with family members.

The stabber attended the party as a guest, Det. Meghan Aguilar told KTLA.

The officers, seeing him holding a knife through a "locked security screen," tried to get him to come out before going inside the home, LAPD tweeted. They found the man in a small room with two family members and used a bean bag shotgun, but it was "ineffective," the agency added.

"The suspect continued his aggressive assaultive behavior towards the family member who was present and an Officer-Involved Shooting occurred," the Police Department said.

The man was struck and taken to the hospital, according to LAPD.

The officers, who were wearing body cameras, recovered a knife at the scene, the Police Department said. The motive behind the stabbing was unclear.

Authorities provided no further information.