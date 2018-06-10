South Fire in Newhall Reaches 75 Percent Containment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Crews continued to make progress Sunday on a brush fire near Santa Clarita.

The South Fire broke out Saturday near the 5 Freeway and Calgrove Boulevard in Newhall. The blaze burned about 175 acres and was 75 percent contained as of Sunday evening, the Los Angeles County Fire Department stated on Twitter.

The fire forced mandatory evacuations for dozens of residents, but those orders were later lifted, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. At one point, about 200 homes were being threatened by the flames, authorities said.

Two northbound lanes on the 5 Freeway were also temporarily closed while the firefight got underway, according to Caltrans.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

*UPDATE* #SouthFire has been held at 175 acres and is now 75% contained. LACoFD would like to thank all of the residents of #SantaClarita for their thanks and support. — LACounty Fire PIO (@LACoFDPIO) June 11, 2018

34.373361 -118.540040