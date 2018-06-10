South L.A. Residents Frustrated With Rising Number of Homeless Encampments

When the tent caught fire, flames blew through an iron fence into an employee parking lot and quickly enveloped two cars.

Rumors swirled that one homeless person had torched another’s tent, but Los Angeles firefighters found no leads to investigate.

New tents quickly appeared along the fence at 38th and Hill streets, where Amy Willens’ Infiniti Q50 was destroyed that March day.

“I called LAPD,” said Willens, the controller of an apparel manufacturing firm. “They came out. I said, ‘Get them moved.’ They said they can’t.”

