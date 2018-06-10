South L.A. Residents Frustrated With Rising Number of Homeless Encampments

Posted 10:19 PM, June 10, 2018, by

When the tent caught fire, flames blew through an iron fence into an employee parking lot and quickly enveloped two cars.

A homeless encampment is seen along Grand Avenue in South Los Angeles in this undated photo. (Credit: Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

A homeless encampment is seen along Grand Avenue in South Los Angeles in this undated photo. (Credit: Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Rumors swirled that one homeless person had torched another’s tent, but Los Angeles firefighters found no leads to investigate.

New tents quickly appeared along the fence at 38th and Hill streets, where Amy Willens’ Infiniti Q50 was destroyed that March day.

“I called LAPD,” said Willens, the controller of an apparel manufacturing firm. “They came out. I said, ‘Get them moved.’ They said they can’t.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.