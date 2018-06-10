Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, June 10th, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's Sunday! Relax and rewind at one of the events on the Sunday "Gayle on the Go!" list. Enjoy!

2018 LA Pride Festival & Weekend

West Hollywood Park 647

North San Vicente Boulevard

West Hollywood

lapride.org/pride-2018

There’s a party going on in West Hollywood this weekend. There’s lots of entertainment and information to commemorate the rights and freedoms of the lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, transgender, and queer community.

There are so many events happening, it’s a good idea to check the lapride.org website.

-0-

Balboa Strawberry Festival

Encino Park

16953 Ventura Boulevard

Los Angeles

Balboastrawberryfestival.com

The Balboa Strawberry Festival in L.A.’s Encino Park is a celebration of summer, food and fun. The Festival is centered on lots of Strawberry themed food and drink, plus live music, dancing, rides and games.

-0-

KTLA “Beat the Heat!”

Free Swim Lessons

Operation Splash

323 906 7953

http://www.laparks.org

Free swimming lessons are available for children and adults in low income communities courtesy Kaiser Permanente. The first come, first serve lessons promote water safety and the importance of exercise.

To learn if you qualify and to find a pool near you, take a look at the Kaiser Permanente website.

-0-

20th Anniversary Celebration

Aquarium of the Pacific

Long Beach

http://www.aquariumofpacific.org

The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach wants us to join their 20th anniversary celebration. The mark the special occasion the aquarium is offering special programs, events, exhibits, and contests highlighting its fascinating history and bold future. It’s imperative to check the website – aquariumofpacific.org -- for the complete schedule of events.

-0-

Free!

The Crown: Imaging a Royal World”

The Paley Center

465 North Beverly Drive

Beverly Hills

http://www.paleycenter.org

We can learn the creative process behind the NETFLIX series “The Crown” at the new Paley Center for Media exhibition “Imaging A Royal World.” The free exhibition includes the series stunning and iconic costumes.

-0-

Dino Summer

Discovery Cube LA

11800 Foothill Boulevard

Los Angeles

818 686 2823

la.discoverycube.org

Dino Summer

Discovery Cube OC

2500 North Main Street

Santa Ana

714 542 2823

oc.discoverycube.org

Enter a lost world of prehistoric creatures from land and sea as Discovery Cube presents a DINO SUMMER! Walk among huge animatronic dinosaurs; become a paleontologist and excavate fossils; join a “Discovering Dinosaurs” stage show; spend the night at the Cube during a Dino Sleepover and experience one of the Dinosaur themed summer camps. Take a look at the schedule of events for the Discovery Cube LA at la.discoverycube.org and for the Discovery Cube OC, there’s the website oc.discoverycube.org

-0-

American Visionary: John F. Kennedy's Life and Times

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

714 567 3600

http://www.bowers.org

The Bowers Museum in Santa Ana says “No single politician has been photographed more than John Fitzgerald Kennedy.” We can see him during his congressional bid as a decorated war hero in 1948, to his fairytale marriage to Jacqueline Bouvier in 1953 to his run for the White House, to his role as Commander-in-Chief, and more at this new exhibit AMERICAN VISIONARY:JOHN F. KENNEDY’S LIFE AND TIMES, which features 70 photographs from the most exhaustively researched collections of Kennedy photos ever assembled.

-0-

First Americans: Tribal Art From North America

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

714 567 3600

http://www.bowers.org

Also at the Bowers Museum “FIRST AMERICANS: TRIBAL ART FROM NORTH AMERICA.” This exhibition is a collection artwork representing the native people from the Arctic North, the Northwest Coast, California, the Southwest and the Great Plains.

-0-

-0-

It’s a Sunday to explore. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

