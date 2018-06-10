Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, June 10th, 2018

It's Sunday! Relax and rewind at one of the events on the Sunday "Gayle on the Go!" list. Enjoy!
2018 LA Pride Festival & Weekend
West Hollywood Park 647
North San Vicente Boulevard
West Hollywood
lapride.org/pride-2018
There’s a party going on in West Hollywood this weekend. There’s lots of entertainment and information to commemorate the rights and freedoms of the lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, transgender, and queer community.
There are so many events happening, it’s a good idea to check the lapride.org website.
-0-
Balboa Strawberry Festival
Encino Park
16953 Ventura Boulevard
Los Angeles
Balboastrawberryfestival.com
The Balboa Strawberry Festival in L.A.’s Encino Park is a celebration of summer, food and fun. The Festival is centered on lots of Strawberry themed food and drink, plus live music, dancing, rides and games.
-0-
KTLA “Beat the Heat!”
Free Swim Lessons
Operation Splash
323 906 7953
http://www.laparks.org
Free swimming lessons are available for children and adults in low income communities courtesy Kaiser Permanente. The first come, first serve lessons promote water safety and the importance of exercise.
To learn if you qualify and to find a pool near you, take a look at the Kaiser Permanente website.
-0-
20th Anniversary Celebration
Aquarium of the Pacific
Long Beach
http://www.aquariumofpacific.org
The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach wants us to join their 20th anniversary celebration. The mark the special occasion the aquarium is offering special programs, events, exhibits, and contests highlighting its fascinating history and bold future. It’s imperative to check the website – aquariumofpacific.org -- for the complete schedule of events.
-0-
Free!
The Crown: Imaging a Royal World”
The Paley Center
465 North Beverly Drive
Beverly Hills
http://www.paleycenter.org
We can learn the creative process behind the NETFLIX series “The Crown” at the new Paley Center for Media exhibition “Imaging A Royal World.” The free exhibition includes the series stunning and iconic costumes.
-0-
Dino Summer
Discovery Cube LA
11800 Foothill Boulevard
Los Angeles
818 686 2823
la.discoverycube.org
Dino Summer
Discovery Cube OC
2500 North Main Street
Santa Ana
714 542 2823
oc.discoverycube.org
Enter a lost world of prehistoric creatures from land and sea as Discovery Cube presents a DINO SUMMER! Walk among huge animatronic dinosaurs; become a paleontologist and excavate fossils; join a “Discovering Dinosaurs” stage show; spend the night at the Cube during a Dino Sleepover and experience one of the Dinosaur themed summer camps. Take a look at the schedule of events for the Discovery Cube LA at la.discoverycube.org and for the Discovery Cube OC, there’s the website oc.discoverycube.org
-0-
American Visionary: John F. Kennedy's Life and Times
Bowers Museum
2002 North Main Street
Santa Ana
714 567 3600
http://www.bowers.org
The Bowers Museum in Santa Ana says “No single politician has been photographed more than John Fitzgerald Kennedy.” We can see him during his congressional bid as a decorated war hero in 1948, to his fairytale marriage to Jacqueline Bouvier in 1953 to his run for the White House, to his role as Commander-in-Chief, and more at this new exhibit AMERICAN VISIONARY:JOHN F. KENNEDY’S LIFE AND TIMES, which features 70 photographs from the most exhaustively researched collections of Kennedy photos ever assembled.
-0-
First Americans: Tribal Art From North America
Bowers Museum
2002 North Main Street
Santa Ana
714 567 3600
http://www.bowers.org
Also at the Bowers Museum “FIRST AMERICANS: TRIBAL ART FROM NORTH AMERICA.” This exhibition is a collection artwork representing the native people from the Arctic North, the Northwest Coast, California, the Southwest and the Great Plains.
-0-
-0-
