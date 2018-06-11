× 129 Votes Separate 2 Democrats Vying to Unseat Rep. Dana Rohrabacher in O.C.

It’s pretty much certain that a Democrat will make it on the November ballot to challenge GOP Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, but as of Friday we still don’t know who.

In the latest tallies released by Orange County elections officials Thursday, stem cell scientist Hans Keirstead was just 129 votes ahead of fellow Democrat and real estate investor Harley Rouda.

That’s an increase in the lead for Keirstead, who had been ahead by just 45 votes the day before.

While national Democrats cheered the fact that their candidates appear to have advanced through California’s top-two primary in all of the key House districts they hope to flip, it would be something of a strategic failure for them if Keirstead makes it onto the November ballot.

