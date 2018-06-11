155-Acre Brush Fire Burns South of Santiago Canyon Near 241 Freeway: O.C. Officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Crews were making progress on a brush fire on Monday evening that burned about 155 acres south of Santiago Canyon near the northbound 241 Freeway, Orange County officials said.

The blaze forced the closure of all the 241's northbound lanes near the 133 Freeway, which were shut down shortly before 5:45 p.m., according to Caltrans. However, all lanes on the 241 were reopened by 8:26 p.m., according to a tweet from the county's toll road system.

Santiago Canyon Road also reopened after a chunk of it had been shut down in both directions.

Firefighters were able to stop the flames' forward progress by 7:30 p.m., the Orange County Fire Authority said in a tweet. The wind was less of a factor than earlier in the day, the Fire Authority added.

The fire was 10 percent contained as of 9:30 p.m., officials said. Crews were planning to remain on scene throughout the night to contain the blaze and mop up hotspots.

No evacuation orders were in place, and no structures were threatened, fire officials said. However, one firefighter had sustained a minor injury.

Santiago Fire: Forward progress stopped at 7:30 pm. Mapped by aircraft at 155 acres. 0% contained. Crews will remain onscene all night to extinguish remaining hotspots and improve containment lines. — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) June 12, 2018

SANTIAGO FIRE UPDATE (8:26pm): The 241 Toll Road is now open in both directions. Crews continue to battle the blaze. Please watch for signs and drive with caution. #SantiagoFire — TheTollRoads (@TheTollRoads) June 12, 2018

Santiago Fire: Northbound 241/ South of Santiago. 50+ acres. Wind driven and burning in light brush. pic.twitter.com/DqwDUVEp7g — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) June 12, 2018

KTLA's Erika Martin and Juan Flores contributed to this story.