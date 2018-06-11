Robbery Suspect Taken Into Custody After Prompting SWAT Response, Evacuations in Anaheim: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A robbery suspect was taken into custody on Monday afternoon after barricading himself in an Anaheim home, officials said.

The incident prompted the Anaheim Police Department SWAT team to respond to the scene, and evacuations were issued in the neighborhood, according to police.

The suspect refused to exit from the residence in the 2500 block of Chanticleer Road, Sgt. Daron Wyatt said in a news release. "Limited evacuations" were put in place for surrounding homes on Chanticleer Road, Vinevale Street and Harriet Lane, according to the statement.

Earlier in the day at about 6:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a male who had brandished a firearm from inside the home, Wyatt said. The victim said the same person had robbed him at gunpoint sometime between late Friday night and early Saturday morning, the sergeant added. Officers responded to that initial call, but the perpetrator was not found.

"This morning, the victim was in the same area, sees that suspect from that robbery inside of a house and the suspect pointed a weapon, a firearm from inside of a residence at that victim," Wyatt told KTLA.

The suspect was identified as a 21-year-old man, according to a tweet from the Police Department. No one else was believed to be inside the residence, according to authorities.

The SWAT team assumed command as of 12:15 p.m, the tweet stated. Flash-bangs were also deployed as part of the tactical operation, police said.

By 3 p.m., the suspect had walked out on his own without any incident, Wyatt told KTLA.

The sergeant said officials aimed to get the neighborhood back to normal 20 to 30 minutes after the situation was resolved.

No other details were immediately available.

KTLA's Kristina Bravo contributed to this story.