Farrah Fawcett’s Son Hit With Additional Charges in Alleged Violent Crime Series That Left 4 Injured Across Venice, Palms

The 33-year-old son of actors Farrah Fawcett and Ryan O’Neal is facing additional charges after he was accused in a 7-Eleven robbery and a series of unprovoked attacks that injured four, among them a man who was nearly stabbed to death in Venice, prosecutors said Monday.

Redmond James O’Neal now faces six felony counts in the violent crime series carried out over seven days earlier this month, along with several misdemeanor drug charges, after an amended complaint filed Monday, said Ricardo Santiago, a public information officer for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The defendant is now being evaluated to determine whether he is mentally competent to stand trial, Santiago said.

O’Neal is accused of beginning his attacks on May 2, when he allegedly punched a man who “appeared to look at him” before arming himself with a broken glass bottle and attempting to strike the victim, Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

The next afternoon, O’Neal allegedly beat another man after he exited a convenience store just blocks away. Both of the first two victims sustained minor injuries, officials said.

O’Neal is accused of carrying out the most serious attacks on May 4. First, he stabbed a man in the side near the Venice Beach Boardwalk, seriously injuring him, according to police. LAPD said he was provoked by the victim looking at him.

Hours later, a man was stabbed several times while walking to his car parked on Fourth Avenue, near the intersection with Rose Avenue. The victim was found 15 minutes later laying in a pool of blood on the sidewalk with wounds to his face, neck and upper body, officers said.

O’Neal also allegedly lunged at a barista with a knife after becoming belligerent inside a Venice coffee shop on May 5.

He was eventually arrested on May 8 after being identified as the suspect in an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Venice, police said.

According to investigators, O’Neal matches the description of the suspect in each of the incidents — a redheaded white man with distinctive tattoos — and the second stabbing on May 4 was captured on surveillance video.

The defendant was previously convicted in 2009 of possession a controlled substance in jail, and of possession of a firearm by a felon in 2015, prosecutors said.

He and his father were both arrested on suspicion of felony drug possession in 2008 after L.A. County sheriff’s deputies turned up methamphetamine while conducting a probation search at their Malibu home, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The six misdemeanor counts O’Neal now faces include one count each of possession of a smoking device, possession of an injection and ingestion device, exhibiting a deadly weapon and battery, along with two counts of methamphetamine possession.

He also faces felony counts of attempted murder, second-degree robbery and criminal threats, as well as three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, with a knife, a broken glass bottle and a stabbing device.

If convicted as charged, the defendant could face up to 22 years in state prison, prosecutors said.

He was being held on $1.3 million bail and expected to return to court on July 10, inmate records show.