Man Arrested in Death of Woman at Apple Valley Park After Contacting Sheriff’s Dept.: Officials

A man was arrested in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found at a park in Apple Valley, officials said.

Rolando Sesan, 21, contacted the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on Sunday and asked to speak with a deputy, according to a news release.

Homicide detectives interviewed Sesan, who was subsequently arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of murder, authorities stated. He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Monique Marty, 40, was found dead early Friday morning at James Woody Park, located near the intersection of Navajo and Powhatan roads, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators believe both the suspect and victim are transients from the area.

Anyone with information about this case was asked to contact Detective Floyd Stone or Sgt. Michael Walker at 909-387-3589.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the victim’s age.

34.500831 -117.185876