Motorcyclist Fatally Struck by Speeding DUI Driver in Riverside: CHP

A 20-year-old fatally struck a motorcyclist in Riverside while driving under the influence, authorities announced on Monday.

Ryan Andrew Burke was traveling over 100 mph on the southbound 215 Freeway near Blaine Street at around 3:40 a.m. Sunday when his 2014 Kia Forte hit a man riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorcycle rider, a 50-year-old Long Beach man, was ejected after the Kia hit him from behind, the agency said. He died from his injuries.

The Kia overturned on the southbound lanes, according to CHP. Burke then allegedly fled on foot.

CHP said at around 8 a.m., officers went to the 20-year-old’s Riverside home and found him apparently intoxicated. They arrested him on suspicion of felony DUI, vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run, according to the agency.

Burke was receiving treatment for his injuries on Monday afternoon, CHP Officer Dan Olivas said.

Authorities were withholding the victim’s name until notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information can call the CHP Riverside’s accident investigation unit at 951-637-8000.