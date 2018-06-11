× Suspect to Be Charged With Murder Following Death of Victim in Unprovoked Stabbing on East L.A. Bus

A 27-year-old man will now face a murder charge after the man he is accused of stabbing on a transit bus in East Los Angeles earlier this year succumbed to his injuries, L.A. County sheriff’s officials said Monday in a news release.

Manuel Ortiz Jr. was originally charged with attempted murder in connection with the caught-on-video incident that L.A. County Sheriff Jim McDonnell has described as “savage” and “seemingly unprovoked.”

Ortiz, who authorities said goes by Chubbs, was arrested three days after the stabbing occurred on April 9 on board Montebello Bus Lines’ Route 10, which runs along Whittier Boulevard between Whittier and Monterey Park.

The victim, who died in a local hospital on Sunday, has not been publicly identified. He had sustained multiple wounds in his head and neck.

A motive for the crime remains unknown; the assailant appears calm in the bus surveillance footage before lunging at the victim, and there was no apparent contact between them.

Ortiz’s bail would be increased to $2 million in light of the amended charge, sheriff’s officials said.

The defendant was being held at the Men’s Central Jail and was expected to return to court on June 14, inmate records show.