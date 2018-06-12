Actor Says Racial Profiling Led to His Being Detained After Pursuit Ended at Glendale Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Last Wednesday, Darris Love and his girlfriend, Ayesha Dumas, had just finished up a trip to the Apple Store in Glendale.

They were in Dumas’ car waiting to pull out of the garage when Love realized they hadn’t gotten their parking ticket validated.

So they pulled over and Love, dressed in shorts and a sweatshirt emblazoned with word “Crenshaw,” jumped out and ran across the street toward the store. That’s when a group of Glendale Police Department officers surrounded Love and wrestled him to the ground at around 12:50 p.m., he said.

“Have you ever had someone’s knee in your neck on the concrete?” Love asked during a news conference Tuesday.

Correction: An earlier headline for this story incorrectly indicated Love was arrested at the Glendale Galleria. In fact, according to Love's attorney, Love was taken into custody at the nearby Americana at Brand mall, then taken by police to the Glendale Galleria, where a Los Angeles County sheriff's detective identified him as a possible residential burglary suspect involved in a pursuit that had ended in a Glendale Galleria parking structure. Love was detained for several hours, but not arrested, and was released after being taken to the Los Angeles Police Department's West Valley Station.