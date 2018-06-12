× Ballot Initiative to Legalize Sports Betting in California Proposed for November 2020 Election

An initiative to legalize sports betting in the state was proposed Monday for the November 2020 ballot by a political consultant working with California card clubs, online and out-of-state gambling firms and sports leagues.

Russell Lowery said he approached the gaming industry and received interest in a ballot measure from half a dozen firms, so he submitted a formal request Monday to the state attorney general’s office to prepare a title and summary for a possible initiative.

“I think the biggest reason for this is consumer protection. It’s going on now,” Lowery said of betting on sports. “Because of the revenue the state could generate from legal activity plus the consumer protections that could be afforded the gambling public, it ought to be regulated.”

The proposal comes a month after the U.S. Supreme Court lifted a federal ban on sports wagering, and it is separate from a bill pending in the California Legislature.

