Brush Fire Burns 120 Acres on Chino-Corona Border; 15% Contained

A brush fire was burning in thick brush in the hills south of Chino on Tuesday but had not forced any evacuations, officials said.

The flames grew to cover 120 acres after breaking out near Highway 71, south of Euclid Avenue, around 2:20 p.m., according to Cal Fire Riverside.

It was being dubbed the Euclid Fire.

The blaze was 15 percent contained by 10:30 p.m. It had not yet presented a threat to any structures.

Brush fire off the the 71 and Euclid. Three Corona units are on scene along with Chino Valley and Cal Fire units. There is no current threat to structures or to the City of Corona. pic.twitter.com/IeqmyBQzxv — Corona Fire Dept (@CoronaFireDept) June 12, 2018

But smoke from the fire was still a problem for residents, and had spread as far as Perris, fire officials said. The 71 Freeway had also been shut down for a time, but was later reopened.

Drift smoke from the #EuclidFire is making it's way throughout the western portion of Riverside County and can be seen/smelled as far as Perris. Photo by CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department Volunteer Reserve Photographer Tod Sudmeier pic.twitter.com/aZtbR42h7A — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) June 13, 2018

Video obtained by KTLA showed a car on fire in the area that could have sparked the blaze, but authorities had not confirmed what led it to break out.

The 120 firefighters at the scene were from several agencies, including the Corona, Riverside and Ontario fire departments and Chino Valley Fire District. One crew member was being evaluated for an injury that was not life-threatening, Cal Fire said, without providing further details.

The flames were also being attacked with helicopters.

Fire officials did not say in which direction the blaze was spreading. No further details were immediately available.

Wildland Fire - Highway 71 south of Euclid Avenue in Chino. Read more: https://t.co/xagO3r4soh #EuclidFire — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) June 12, 2018

#EuclidFire [UPDATE] Updated mapping of the fire shows 120 acres. The fire is now 15% contained and northbound Highway 71 has been reopened. The next update will follow morning briefing on Wednesday, June 13, unless significant fire activity occurs. pic.twitter.com/T2O7ZFIvhQ — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) June 13, 2018