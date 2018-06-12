Communications and Relationship Expert Rachel DeAlto joined us live with tips for parents on how to improve your relationship with your kids over the summer. She will have advice for elementary, middle school and high school parents. For more information on Rachel, you can go to her website or follow her on social media.
Improve Your Relationship With Your Kids With Communications Expert Rachel DeAlto
-
Swimwear Trends With Rachel Zalis
-
Hart Parents Isolated Children to Hide Signs of Abuse Prior to Deadly NorCal Crash
-
Perris, Fairfield Child Torture Cases Raise Questions About Home School Regulation
-
Helping Your Kids Cope With Spring Allergies With Dr. Tanya Altmann
-
Sarah Sanders Gets Emotional in Press Briefing While Answering California Student’s Question on School Shootings
-
-
Arizona Teacher Who Allegedly Performed Oral Sex on Student in Classroom Called ‘Monster’ by Boy’s Parents
-
Keep Your Children Safe This Summer
-
L.A. City Attorney Holds School Safety Hearing in Granada Hills as Part of Ongoing Series
-
Talk to Your Kids Before Their Friends Do With Dr. Deborah Gilboa
-
Widespread Confusion, Unanswered Calls Reported as Parents Try to Find Separated Children
-
-
37 Children in U.S. Die in Hot Cars Each Year, Report Says
-
New Cookbook With Family Friendly Recipes
-
12-Year-Old in Custody After Stabbing Fellow Student at Stevenson Ranch School: LASD