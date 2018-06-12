× O.C. Lifeguards Rescue Hundreds as Big Waves, Heat Lure Large Beach Crowds

Lifeguards got a taste of the coming summer season the past several days as sizable surf and warm weather lured crowds to the coast in Huntington Beach, Newport Beach and Laguna Beach.

A Southern Hemisphere swell that arrived at area beaches Saturday continued Tuesday, bringing high surf and dangerous rip currents, according to the National Weather Service.

The large waves, paired with big crowds, created a busy situation for lifeguards, who made hundreds of rescues.

Waves at most south-facing beaches were roughly 4 to 8 feet Tuesday.

33.717471 -117.831143