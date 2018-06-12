× Protesters Stage ‘Die-in’ at L.A. City Hall on Anniversary of Pulse Nightclub Shooting

Activists staged a “die-in” Tuesday at Los Angeles City Hall on the second anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Fla., that took the lives of 49 people.

At noon about 80 people, part of a group of students from March for Our Lives Los Angeles, dropped to the ground for 12 minutes, or 720 seconds, which represented the 700-plus victims of mass shootings in America since the Pulse massacre.

“It has been two years since the shooting at Pulse and people need to realize how little has been done — how really nothing has been done,” said Noah Reich, who created an art installation to honor those killed in the Pulse nightclub. “We need to stand up as citizens to make our voices heard in any way we can.”

The demonstration was part of a national movement by March for Our Lives, a student-led organization formed by survivors of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

