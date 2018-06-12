Raccoon Scales Minnesota Skyscraper, Captivating Anxious Viewers

A raccoon’s journey up the side of a St. Paul, Minnesota, skyscraper caught the interest of nervous onlookers hundreds of feet below and on social media across the globe on Tuesday.

The critter, dubbed #mprraccoon by Minnesota Public Radio, was first spotted Tuesday morning just a few stories off the ground — then it started to climb.

I don't know if I can watch this much longer. The #mprraccoon is scaling the UBS Tower. Now 12 stories up. pic.twitter.com/MaP35MLo9j — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

My picture from the 13th floor around noon. Hope he makes it down OK! #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/gfVWysn9iO — Ben (@Johnson88Ben) June 12, 2018

According to Minnesota Public Radio, the raccoon was first spotted on a small ledge of a nearby building, where it huddled all day and night. A maintenance crew tried to offer it an escape route, but the creature — that likely hasn’t had water or food for two days — fled to a second building and finally to the UBS skyscraper.

Though the behavior may be considered out-of-the-norm for raccoons, it had likely been chased or scared before ascending, a wildlife research scientist with the state’s Department of Natural resources told the Star Tribune. And luckily, their long, strong claws make them pretty good climbers, said John Erb.

“They have long fingers and a lot of dexterity for grabbing hold of things,” he told the newspaper.

The windows of the UBS Tower don’t open, so at this point animal control authorities hope it keeps going to the roof where it can be rescued in a live trap, according to WCCO. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter tweeted that his office was working on a solution with the building’s owners.

According to Erb, “People leaving it alone will allow a quiet, undisturbed time to let it get away.”

But the furry animal’s ascent up the UBS Tower, as it clung only to the building’s rough exterior more than 20 stories above the ground, started to stress people out, both on Twitter and on the ground.

I’m going to need one of you to tell me when it’s safe to look at Twitter again. And by “safe” I mean “sometime after #mprraccoon is rescued, swaddled with a fluffy towel and given some milk and a cookie.” https://t.co/Yhp7H05YTU — Jennifer Brooks (@stribrooks) June 12, 2018

Mary Lucia is deeply concerned about the #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/rcRkHMzauo — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

I’m pregnant. I’m emotional. I’m heavily invested in the welfare of a juvenile raccoon. #mprraccoon — Summer is the worst. (@lindseymoon) June 12, 2018

It took me all of about 30 seconds to become fully invested in the #mprraccoon — Emily O'Rourke (@emuhlee_13) June 12, 2018

The critter even had an account created in its honor, its first tweet reading, “I made a big mistake.”

I made a big mistake. #mprraccoon — The St. Paul Raccoon (@TheStPaulRacco1) June 12, 2018

As it continued it’s journey skyward, people began posting images of the raccoon’s progress:

Can you see him? He's waaaaaay up there pic.twitter.com/ZnRZGr2qH4 — Tad Vezner (@SPnoir) June 12, 2018

He is on the ledge on our floor. He seems to be doing well. We’ve been told that the building has live traps on the roof and are trying to get him to go up there. We all just have to keep our fingers crossed.. #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/HY1PkuFKz0 — Paige Donnelly law (@donnelly_law) June 12, 2018

It appeared, by about 1:30 p.m. local time, he had climbed nearly to the top of the building.

The #mprraccoon has arisen from his nap and is climbing again. pic.twitter.com/K1popKu2bF — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

But, an hour later it had still not reached the roof. Instead, the woodland creature was taking some time to get camera-ready in light of its newfound fame.

The #mprraccoon is doing a little grooming now that he's a social media star. You know, on a 23rd floor window ledge. @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/pGcwh7OJ6L — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

With still no clear way to rescue the distressed critter, one bystander hatched a plan to enlist a drone, though it’s not clear how it could help.

#mprraccoon update: this guy has been trying to fly his drone up towards the little guy, but wind is too strong. I’m worried the drone might spook it? The raccoon is stirring from his nap and poked his head out from his 23rd floor ledge. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/VQPuB2ip9V — Lindsey Seavert (@LindseySeavert) June 12, 2018

As night descended on the city, the raccoon still sat on a ledge in the last set of windows near the top — apparently the 23rd floor — mostly resting but sometimes popping up to fidget around, a Facebook Live from WCCO showed.

But it appeared his plan was not to make it to the top. By 1 a.m. on Wednesday, he had scurried several stories down to the 17th floor, an MPR journalist who’d been closely following its movements said in a tweet. It had also been seen circling the building laterally.