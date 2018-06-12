Step Up Dad’s Fashion Game This Father’s Day With Adriaen Black

Designer Andrew Jang joined us with looks from his new line “Adriaen Black Ready-to-Wear Collection that will take dad’s fashion game to the next level. A favorite of California’s sports teams including the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Chargers, Oakland Raiders and the San Francisco 49ers, Jang works closely with players to fit their off-the-field style needs – from suiting up before game day, to casual everyday wear. For more information on the line, visit their website or follow them on social media. A big thank you to the models who joined us for the segment. For more information, see the Instagram handles below.
Adam Spott
Instagram handle: @spottmeagram
Dom Desroches
Instagram handle: @domdesroches
Dexter Holman
Instagram handle: @dexterholman
Lichota Seidewand
Instagram handle: @seidewandstyle
Devon Wylie
Instagram handle: @d_wylie19