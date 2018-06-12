71-Year-Old Woman Tied Up, Guns and Money Stolen in Laguna Beach Home-Invasion: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 71-year-old woman was tied up late Monday when two gunmen entered her Laguna Beach home on a hunt for drugs and money, police said.

The woman called police to report the incident just after 11 p.m. at her home in the 20000 block of Laguna Canyon Road, the Laguna Beach Police Department said in a news release.

The woman said she was still partially bound when she managed to call 911.

She said the intruders pressed a gun to her head, were dressed in all black clothing and fled her house with stolen firearms and money.

The woman suffered minor injuries.

Laguna Beach Police Capt. Jeff Calvert said the men were dressed in tactical gear with masks and handguns strapped onto their hips. Calvert told KTLA one of the intruders had a very distinct, "large" nose and is hoping someone will recognize him.

Laguna Beach police believe the home invasion was an isolated incident, and the first in Laguna Beach since 2014.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Laguna Beach Police Department at 949-497-0701.