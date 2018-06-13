Sheriff Visits 9-Year-Old Boy Who Lost Leg After Being Hit by Suspected DUI Driver in San Bernardino

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 9-year-old boy whose leg was amputated after being struck by a suspected drunken driver last month in San Bernardino received a special surprise from the county sheriff on Wednesday.

Michael Villalobos was injured when an alleged DUI driver struck him while he was eating tacos with his family on Del Rosa Avenue on May 5, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The force of the crash pinned the fourth-grader between two cars. Officials said he received severe injuries and will undergo more surgeries on his other leg and abdominal area in the next 6 months.

On Wednesday, Michael was visited by San Bernardino County Sheriff John McMahon and Dare, a sworn K9 with the agency.

They delivered gifts including a PlayStation, video games and lunch from his favorite restaurant. The Sheriff's Department partnered with the Debbie Chisolm Memorial Foundation and the Sheriff’s Employee Benefit Association to surprise Michael.

He remains hospitalized at Totally Kids Rehabilitation Hospital in Loma Linda.

According to a sheriff's news release, a GoFundMe page was created to help Michael’s family cover the cost of medical bills.