Authorities Search for Inmate Who Walked Away From San Diego County Conservation Camp

California corrections officials are asking the public for help Wednesday in their search for an inmate who walked away from a minimum-security conservation camp in San Diego County.

Inmate firefighter Marco Calderon, 21, was reported missing about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday from the McCain Valley Conservation Camp, according to a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation news release.

Calderon had last been seen about 11 p.m. in his assigned bunk but apparently walked away sometime after.

CDCR, California Highway Patrol and CAL FIRE officials were informed of the disappearance and were assisting local law enforcement, according to the news release.

Calderon was serving a five-year sentence for second-degree robbery and had been in CDCR custody since Sept. 28, 2017.

Calderon was described as a Hispanic man, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 220 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen with his hair in a ponytail.

Anyone who sees Calderon was asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information about the possible location of Calderon should contact the Sierra Conservation Camp at 209-984-5291, extension 5439, or McCain Valley Conservation Camp at 619-766-4393.