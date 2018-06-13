Fontana Man Fatally Shot His Friend During Argument Over Front Passenger’s Seat: Police

A 19-year-old Fontana man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the fatal shooting of his close friend during an argument over who could sit in the front passenger seat, authorities said Wednesday.

Sergio Orozco was arrested after he shot his friend Jalen Wilson, 19, in the chest during the argument in the 15100 block of Coleen Street on Sunday evening, according to the Fontana Police Department.

The duo were with another friend and exiting a party nearby, authorities said.

They got into the argument over the seating arrangement when the car’s driver got into his seat, the Police Department said.

Orozco allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot his friend in the chest. Police were called to the scene at 9:54 p.m.

They found Wilson “in the streets,” a police news release stated. He was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Orozco was identified as a suspect, then found and arrested on Monday in San Clemente, authorities said.

San Bernardino County jail inmate records indicated Orozco is being held on suspicion of murder.