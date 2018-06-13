Victorville Mother Arrested on Suspicion of DUI, Child Cruelty After Being Found Unconscious in Car With 2 Children in Back Seat

A mother was arrested on suspicion of DUI and child cruelty after she was found unconscious with her two small children in the back seat of a car in Victorville, authorities said Wednesday.

Ronisha Shavonne Palmore, 32, was arrested after authorities received a call at 8:21 p.m. Monday about a woman “hanging out of a vehicle” near Moonglow Lane and Surrey Court, according to a news release from the Victorville Police Department.

The caller mentioned there were two small children in the back seat.

Deputies found Palmore unconscious and partially outside of the car with prescription medication bottles and an empty alcohol bottle on the front seat, authorities said.

Authorities determined Palmore was driving the car before she stopped at the location where she was found.

The children were released to their father, and Palmore was taken to a local hospital then booked on suspicion of driving under the influence and child cruelty.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911 or anonymously to the We Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463.