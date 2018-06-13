Group of Robbers Sought After Stealing Cellphones From 2 Stores Within a Few Minutes: Whittier Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A group of people raided two T-Mobile stores within a few minutes, stealing eight cellphones valued at more than $7,000, and now Whittier police are looking for help finding the thieves.

Police on Wednesday released surveillance video showing one of the robberies, and said one suspect was arrested but others were still being sought.

The first robbery occurred at 11:38 a.m. June 7, when the group snatched four cellphones from public display cases inside a T-Mobile at 10807 Beverly Blvd.

Just a few minutes later, the same group of people stole another four cellphones from a public display case at a T-Mobile store located at 11133 Washington Blvd. in Santa Fe Springs, police said.

The stores are about 2 1/2 miles apart.

The robbers fled in a dark-colored vehicle, authorities said.

Police said one person was arrested and found to be in possession of several of the phones from both stores. That person's identity was not released.

The value of the cellphones at the Whittier store was more than $3,500, while those at the Santa Fe Springs store were valued at $3,500, according to police.

The Whittier Police Department is still attempting to identify the remaining people in the video. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Leffler at 562-409-1857 or 562-244-5490.

Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly indicated both stores are in Whittier. In fact, one is in Whittier and the other in Santa Fe Springs. The post has been updated.