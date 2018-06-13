North Hills Man Who Sent 4,000 Texts to Ex-Girlfriend Is Arrested on Suspicion of Stalking: Authorities

A North Hills man who allegedly sent 4,000 texts to his ex-girlfriend and hacked into her various accounts has been arrested on suspicion of stalking, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office announced this week.

Raul Plancarte-Hernandez, 33, was arrested in front of the victim’s Thousand Oaks home on June 7, almost two years after the pair had broken up.

The two dated in 2016, but when the 38-year-old victim ended the relationship, she began receiving phone calls and texts from Plancarte-Hernandez “during all hours of the day and night,” sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Plancarte-Hernandez was blocked by the victim, but he began using smart phone applications to call and text her from different numbers.

Officials said Plancarte-Hernandez called the victim 300 times and text her about 4,000 in the year and a half since the breakup. He also allegedly hacked into her social media, PayPal, iCloud and cellphone accounts to make changes. He still managed to reach the victim even after she changed her number and email address, and he found her after she moved from Moorpark to Thousand Oaks, officials said.

Plancarte-Hernandez then allegedly sent the victim threatening texts that included details about her day he would only know if he had been following her.

The suspect was found sitting in his vehicle in front of the victim’s home and allegedly sending her unwanted messages last week.

He was arrested and booked on suspicion of stalking and a misdemeanor warrant. His bail was set at $100,000.