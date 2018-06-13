O.C. Lawyer Asks Judge to Seize Stormy Daniels’ Crowdfunding Cash in Avenatti Firm Bankruptcy

An Orange County lawyer has asked a bankruptcy judge to seize much of the $577,000 donated to porn star Stormy Daniels to pay legal bills in her suit against President Trump.

The lawyer, Jason Frank, is trying to collect on a $10-million judgment he won last month against Eagan Avenatti, the Newport Beach firm of Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti.

The firm’s debt to Frank was among the biggest it promised to pay when it emerged early this year from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Frank, who worked at Eagan Avenatti from 2009 to 2016, says the firm cheated him out of millions of dollars in pay.

He won the judgment after the firm broke its promise, personally guaranteed by Avenatti, to pay Frank $4.85 million.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.