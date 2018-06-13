× Stretch of Pacific Coast Highway Near Big Sur Previously Buried by Massive Landslide to Reopen by End of July

A scenic stretch of Highway 1 in Monterey County that was buried last year by a massive landslide will reopen by the end of July, according to the California Department of Transportation.

The Pacific Coast Highway has been closed at Mud Creek for 14 months. On May 20, 2017, a slide in the middle of the night — the largest landslide ever recorded on the Big Sur coast — covered a third of a mile of the highway and burying it beneath 40 feet of dirt and rock. The slide also added 15 acres to California’s picturesque coastline.

The new quarter-mile highway will run over the landslide and “will be buttressed with a series of embankments, berms, rocks, netting, culverts and other stabilizing material,” Caltrans said in a statement.

The agency said building atop the landslide was cheaper and quicker than other options, like building a tunnel.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.