2 People Fall 34 Feet From Derailed Florida Roller Coaster

Two riders fell 34 feet to the ground when a roller coaster derailed in Florida, the Daytona Beach Fire Department said.

Ten riders were rescued Thursday night at the Daytona Beach Boardwalk and six of them were transported to a local hospital with unknown extent of injuries, the fire department tweeted.

The condition of the two people who fell to the ground was unclear.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department posted images and videos on its Twitter account showing the scene at the dangling roller coaster car.

One of the videos showed the stranded riders being rescued using a ladder.

