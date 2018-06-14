× 5 People Wounded in Shooting at Bay Area Chapel: Police

Police were responding to a shooting that injured five people at a cemetery complex in the East Bay Area on Thursday.

Authorities received several 911 calls just after 7 p.m. regarding an active shooter at the Chapel of the Chimes in Union City, between Hayward and Fremont, Union City police said in a news release.

Officers who arrived at the scene found three people with gunshot wounds. Police did not release information on their conditions but said they were all transported to nearby hospitals.

While investigating, officials came upon another two people who had been shot. One was located a distance away from the chapel facility, while the second had secured their own means of transportation to the hospital, police said.

No information was being released about the victims’ ages or gender.

It’s unclear how the incident unfolded. There was “no information” about the suspect, and a motive was unknown, police said in the release.

Authorities were continuing their investigation and would provide further details at a later time, officials said.

The Chapel of the Chimes is a 61-acre property that houses a funeral home, cemetery and crematory, according to its website.