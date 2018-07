Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Disneyland workers on Thursday were rallying for better wages as the OC Registrar of Voters announced it has certified that a wage hike initiative for park employees has collected enough signatures to make the November ballot. Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on June 14, 2018.

City of Anaheim confirms that OC Registrar of Voters has certified that the Disneyland wage hike initiative has collected enough signatures to make the November ballot pic.twitter.com/q1aAnQkkPc — Chip Yost (@ChipYost) June 14, 2018