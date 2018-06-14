× Hollywood Hills Attack That Injured 1 Investigated as Hate Crime: LAPD

An attack that left a person injured in Hollywood Hills early Thursday is being investigated as a hate crime, Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

The incident occurred about 1:50 a.m. near the intersection of Argyle and Franklin avenues, Officer Jeff Lee told KTLA.

A man approached the victim, struck the victim with an unknown object and yelled out “I hate trannies” Lee said.

The man ran away and was described only as being between 20 and 30 years old.

The victim was treated and released at the scene, Lee said.

Police did not confirm that the victim was transgender, and only described the victim as being male. They also did not give a motive in the crime, but said it is being investigated as an assault with a deadly weapon and a hate crime.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.