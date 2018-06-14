× Ivanka Trump Heading to California for Political Fundraisers in Los Angeles, Fresno

Ivanka Trump will travel to California next week to attend fundraisers with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, according to an invitation obtained by The Times and media reports.

The two will headline events in Fresno and Los Angeles on Monday. Proceeds from the fundraisers will support Protect the House, a political action committee led by McCarthy and Vice President Mike Pence that is focused on protecting GOP control of Congress.

The eldest daughter of President Trump is not a regular on the fundraising circuit, but her visit is a sign of the priority that the administration places on the effort, particularly in California. The state is home to multiple congressional districts that are top targets for Democrats because they favored Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election but are represented in Congress by Republicans.

McCarthy, a Bakersfield Republican who is close with Trump, and Pence appeared at fundraisers for the PAC earlier this year in Malibu and Beverly Hills.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.