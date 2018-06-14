Man Arrested on Suspicion of Fatally Shooting Woman During Bar Brawl in Colton: Police

A man accused of fatally shooting a 31-year-old woman during a bar fight in Colton about four months ago was arrested Thursday, police said.

On Feb. 18, at about 1:41 a.m., Colton police responded to a call of shots fired and a person down at Linko’s Bar in the 100 block of East Valley Boulevard. There, they discovered a woman had been shot during a fight inside the bar, police said.

According to investigators, Krystal Ramirez was not involved in the fight and was not the intended target of the shooting. But after being shot, she was rushed to a nearby hospital and later died.

Robert Paredes, 31, has been arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing Ramirez, according to police.

He was arrested after police found him at his Banning home on Thursday while on parole for a conviction of felon in possession of a firearm. He has been booked into San Bernardino County Jail.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Jaeger at 909-370-5028 or the police dispatch at 909-370-5000.

34.073902 -117.313655