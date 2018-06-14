Pop-Up Dinner Benefitting EAT (RED) SAVE LIVES With Chef Mei Lin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAT (RED) SAVE LIVES is teaming-up with the traveling dining series PlaceInvaders in New York and Los Angeles to host a series of pop up brunch and dinners with some of LA’s best chefs. Chef Mei Lin joined us with a preview of the series and her event and details on her new restaurant called Nightshade that is slated to open this summer in the Arts District of Downtown Los Angeles. For more information on how you can get tickets to Mei Lin’s pop up dinner on Friday, June 15, you can go to their website.

For more information on Mei Lin and her projects including her new restaurant, you can go to her website or follow her on social media.