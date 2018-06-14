Pregnant Woman Accuses Kern County Sheriff’s Deputies of Using Excessive Force

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A pregnant woman says Kern County sheriff's deputies were responding to a call about dogs being left in the heat at her home in the northern Antelope Valley when, after her boyfriend began arguing with them, they began beating her and using excessive force. Rick Chambers reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on June 14, 2018.

Editor's note: Asked about this incident Thursday, the Kern County Sheriff's Office did not have an immediate comment and told KTLA to check back the following day. On Friday, sheriff's Lt. Michael Deleon told KTLA the department has seen the video and the station's reporting. "It is an ongoing criminal investigation. We are aware of the video and are currently reviewing it," Deleon said.