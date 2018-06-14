2 People Injured in Suspected Gang-Related Drive-by Shooting Near Monrovia: LASD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Deputies searched for suspects on Thursday following what appeared to be a gang-related drive-by shooting near Monrovia, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call around 11:41 a.m. about two victims who had been shot in the 2500 block of Broderick Avenue in the unincorporated Mayflower Village, the agency said.

Officers discovered a woman and a man with gunshot wounds to the upper torso and had them transported to a hospital, the Sheriff's Department said. The man was listed in fair condition and the woman was undergoing surgery, the agency added.

The victims were sitting outside a home in the residential area when someone in a white car drove up and fired multiple rounds, the Sheriff's Department told KTLA.

A woman at the scene who did not want her name released identified one of the victims as 29-year-old Harland Flucker. She said the man was shot while walking outside to get the mail and he ran inside the home and called 911.

Deputies were actively looking for suspects, the agency said on Thursday afternoon. No description was available.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff's Department's Temple station at 626-285-7171. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app "P3 Tips" or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.