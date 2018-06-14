× Stan Lee Granted Restraining Order Against Man Claiming to Be His Caregiver

Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee has been granted a temporary restraining order against a man claiming to be his caregiver.

The order was issued Wednesday, according to court documents obtained by CNN.

A petition filed in support of the order states that Keya Morgan, a memorabilia collector who has been acting as Lee’s “caretaker,” was taking advantage of Lee ever since his wife, Joan Lee, died last year.

“Petitioner, along with law enforcement and Adult Protective Services, believes that Mr. Morgan is unduly influencing Mr. Lee and isolating him,” the petition filed by Lee’s former attorney, Tom Lallas, states.

The temporary order bans Morgan from abusing, harassing or contacting Lee and requires him to stay at least 100 yards away from him.

CNN has reached out to Morgan for comment. In a statement to TMZ, Morgan denied the allegations against him.

“I have taken great care of Stan Lee for the past many years, and have never had a problem directly with Stan. I have a fantastic relationship with him for the past many years as he has stated countless times on the record and I literally saved his life once,” Morgan told TMZ. “I will 100% prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that the allegations against me are false.”

Lee is the creator of dozens of iconic comic figures, including Spider-Man, X-Men, Iron Man and Black Panther.

The court’s decision comes after Lee posted a video on Sunday stating that he and Morgan were business partners.

“The two of us work together and are conquering the world side by side,” Lee said in the video.

Morgan was arrested on Monday for allegedly making a false police report. Los Angeles police were performing a welfare check at Lee’s residence on May 30 when, according to court documents, Morgan arrived at the scene and dialed 911 to falsely report “unidentified” people had gone into Lee’s home. The call prompted eight police units and a helicopter to arrive at the scene.

A hearing in the case is scheduled next month.

CNN has reached out to Lee’s representatives for comment.

