Suspected Drug Dealer Arrested After 26-Year-Old Woman Dies From Overdose in Thousand Oaks

A man who authorities believe sold drugs to a 26-year-old woman who died from an overdose in Thousand Oaks in late April has been arrested, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Robert Blackburn, 53, was arrested on May 22 — nearly a month after the death of Lyndsay Binkowski.

On April 24, Binkowski was found unresponsive at her home by family members, authorities said. After being rushed to Los Robles Hospital in critical condition, she was found to have fentanyl transdermal patches on her body.

She was placed on life support and pronounced dead a day later.

Investigators in her death identified Blackburn as the suspected source of her narcotics purchases. Sometime in May, before his arrest, they served a search warrant at Blackburn’s home in the 1100 block of White Cliff Road in Thousand Oaks.

There, they discovered fentanyl patches along with about 100 grams of methamphetamine and other prescription medications which all appeared to be getting sold by Blackburn, authorities said. A shotgun with live ammunition was also found inside the home.

Other evidence found by investigators indicated Blackburn was supplying drugs to Binkowski several days before she died, although sheriff’s officials have not specified what that evidence is.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office has moved forward with filing felony charges against Blackburn including sales of a controlled substance and possession for sale of a controlled substance.

Since he’s a felon, he was also charged with felony firearms violations, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Blackburn is being held on $105,000 bail and will make his next court appearance on July 3.