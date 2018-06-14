Rider Arrested on Suspicion of DUI After Horse Tramples 8-Year-Old Boy at NorCal Fair Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nearly a week after a horse bucked his rider and trampled a boy during a fair parade in Colusa, police announced they have arrested the man who was thrown to the ground on suspicion of DUI.

Around 7:30 p.m. last Friday, Armando Martinez Ruiz was thrown from his horse during the Colusa County Fair Parade, KTLA sister station KTXL in Sacramento reported Thursday.

An 8-year-old boy was trampled by the horse as it ran away, according to the Colusa Police Department.

The boy suffered a broken leg when the horse plowed through a group of spectators lining the parade route.

Officers later found the horse and arrested Ruiz on suspicion of felony DUI.

"In California, the same laws apply when riding horses as driving cars," The Colusa Police Dept. said in a post on Facebook.

The boy is recovering from his injuries, police said.

Colusa is located almost 55 miles northwest of Sacramento.