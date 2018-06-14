Woman Shot While Sleeping in Her South L.A. Bedroom; Gunman Sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman was in the hospital Thursday after being shot as she slept in her bedroom in the Vermont-Slauson neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

The shooting occurred in the 6100 block of South Hoover Street when the victim awoke to the sound of gunfire coming through her window and realized she had been shot in the arm, Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Green said.

The victim, described only as a woman in her 40s, was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, Green said.

Video from a nearby liquor store showed a man walking toward the residence about the time of the shooting and then running away less than a minute later. Police have not confirmed if the man is linked to the incident in any way.

Investigators believe the woman may have been targeted and do not think the shooting was gang related.

No description of the shooter, who is still outstanding, was given by authorities.

Authorities were searching for any surveillance video that could help them identify the gunman.

KTLA's Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.