Woman Struck and Killed While Crossing Street in South L.A.

A woman was struck and killed while crossing a street in the Vermont-Slauson neighborhood of South Los Angeles early Thursday morning.

The collision was reported near the intersection of West Florence Avenue and Kansas Avenue about 4:45 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Lt. T.J. Kim said.

The victim, described only as a woman, was crossing in an unmarked crosswalk when she was struck, Kim said.

The driver involved in the crash stopped and remained at the scene.

“The driver did what he was supposed to do,” Kim said, adding that the crash appeared to be an accident and not a crime.

Police are searching the area for any possible surveillance video.

West Florence Avenue was closed between South Vermont Avenue and South Budlong Avenue during the investigation.