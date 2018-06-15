Father, Son Killed in Crash After SUV Stalls on 405 Freeway in Seal Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A father and son died in a crash on the 405 Freeway Friday morning that prompted a SigAlert for the temporary closure of multiple southbound lanes through Seal Beach.

The father was identified as Tarun Katara, 39, of Irvine, according to the Orange County Coroner. There was no immediate information released about the son.

The incident occurred near Seal Beach Boulevard after a vehicle stalled on the freeway about 2:30 a.m., said California Highway Patrol Officer Duane Graham.

Officers cleared that incident but heard about another stalled vehicle, a blue SUV, in the same area a short time later.

Following the call, a vehicle crashed into the stalled SUV, Graham said.

A father and son who were standing outside the vehicle were killed at the scene. They were identified as a 39-year-old man and his 3-year-old son, Graham said. The two were visiting Orange County from another country Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Steve Concialdi said.

Two people inside the SUV, said to be the man's wife and 10-year-old daughter, were injured and transported to a local hospital after the crash, Concialdi said. The woman was in moderate condition and the daughter was listed in serious condition, he said.

A 47-year-old woman from Santa Ana was driving the vehicle that crashed into the SUV, Graham said. She was also hospitalized in moderate condition, Concialdi said.

A SigAlert had been issued for the carpool and four other lanes at about 3:30 a.m. All lanes had reopened on the freeway by about 6 a.m.

KTLA's Wes Woods II contributed to this story.