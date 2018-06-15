× Federal Prison Workers Protest in Victorville, Saying Detainee Transfers Prompted by Immigration Crackdown Create Dangerous Situation

Prison workers gathered outside the Federal Correctional Complex in Victorville on Friday to protest what they say are unsafe conditions that have been exacerbated by the recent transfer of hundreds of immigration detainees to the facility.

Nearly 1,000 immigration detainees are being housed at the massive prison as part of the Trump administration’s plan to expand the use of detention during its crackdown on asylum seekers and immigrants in the country illegally.

John Kostelnik, president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 3969, which represents workers at the prison, said the transfer has been chaotic.

“We need something to guide us on how we are going to do this, and we have nothing,” he said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.