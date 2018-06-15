Fuel Tanker Crash Prompts SigAlert on 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A SigAlert was issued Friday morning after a fuel tanker jackknifed while traveling eastbound on the 101 Freeway through Woodland Hills.

The crash occurred about 2:40 a.m. and guardrail along the highway was damaged from the crash.

The driver was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, the California Highway Patrol reported.

About 40 gallons of diesel spilled on the roadway, but the fuel came from the truck itself and not the load. The driver had apparently just dropped of fuel from the truck's tanker, officials said.

Several lanes of the highway were closed during the cleanup and investigation.